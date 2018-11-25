Shock Video: Caravan Migrants Storm U.S. Border In Tijuana

Video footage has emerged showing the caravan migrants in Tijuana storming the U.S. border, prompting the U.S. to shut down border crossings and deploy heavy border security in the area.

Footage shows the migrants becoming violent by throwing rocks at the U.S. border patrol near the border fence.

Reports have been surfacing over the last week alleging that many of the migrants, rather than wait to make their asylum claims in Mexico, have opted to illegally cross into the U.S. instead.

It also shows Mexican law enforcement clashing with the caravan trying to storm the U.S. border.

The caravan was waving the Honduran flag and chanting, “We are not criminals! We are international workers!” according to Sky News.

U.S. officials shot tear gas at the crowd to dispel the clashes, reported the Associated Press.

The U.S. also shut down border crossings in the Tijuana area in response to the siege.

“Southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry are currently closed. Updates will be provided,” the San Diego Customs & Border Protection tweeted Sunday.

“In addition, northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro is currently suspended.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that the U.S. government “will not accept this type of lawlessness will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry.”

Earlier Sunday, President Trump warned Mexico that it would be in its best interest to prevent the caravan from reaching the U.S. border.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings!” he tweeted.

