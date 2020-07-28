Shock Video: Crazy Lady Tells Children 'I Hope You All Die' For Not Wearing Masks in Supermarket

Image Credits: @sallyKP/Twitter.

An unhinged woman berated a mother and her young children for not wearing masks in a supermarket before shouting at the children that she hopes they die from the virus.

The incident, captured by a bystander in an unidentified supermarket, shows a masked older woman scold the mother about her kids not wearing masks.

“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother told the lady.

“That’s not true!” the lady said.

“Even the schools requires children under the age of ten not to wear them!” the mother retorts. “So why would I make them wear them?”

After stammering indistinguishably, the lady then tells the mother and kids, “I hope you all die!” before storming off.

“You take care of yourself! Bye!” the mother yelled.

“I hope you all die!” the lady shouted again. “I hope you all die because you’re going to kill me and my family!”

This is just the latest example of how the mask debate – by design – has further divided Americans.

As we’ve reported, the medical establishment, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Surgeon General, have said that masks do not effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus before reversing course after America began to open back up in May.

The masked mob is going from crazy to violent — precisely what Dr. Gates & Dr. Fauci ordered.

