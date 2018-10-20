Shock Video: Democrat Mob Violently Attacks Gay Journalist For Mentioning Soros

A gay journalist was attacked by a leftist mob during an Andrew Gillum rally after mentioning George Soros.

Jacob Engels of the Central Florida Post found himself mobbed by a group of angry leftists after he brought up Soros during rising socialist candidate Andrew Gillum’s rally, where he was shoved, punched, grabbed at, and eventually tackled.

He later posted the video to Twitter, where he challenged Gillum to denounce his supporters’ violence.

“I was assaulted by @AndrewGillum supporters as a gay journalist covering his violent mob. Denounce this rabid attack or admit you condone violence Andrew… the world is watching!” he tweeted.