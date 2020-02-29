Shock Video: Food Hoarding Begins at Costco in New York Over Coronavirus Fears

The same long lines that we’ve seen in China, Japan, South Korea, and across the world as people panic buy food and health supplies have started in the US.

On Saturday, the US Surgeon General urged people to “stop buying masks,” saying on Twitter that they’re not effective in preventing the general public from catching coronavirus.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

Despite the CDC telling everyone to calm down, alleged video of long lines pouring out of a Costco store in Brooklyn, New York, surfaced on YouTube Saturday afternoon.

This angle shows hundreds of people lined up outside of the Brooklyn Costco today in the freezing cold for a chance to load up on supplies amid virus fears.

Costco.

In Brooklyn.

8:58 this morning.

It opens at 9.

As if the damn apocalypse will be upon us by this afternoon.

😵😵 pic.twitter.com/ut9Nblv8eV — Sitesh Shah (@SSWfan) February 29, 2020

This comes days after we reported Hawaiians raced to Sam’s Club and Costco to panic buy food and health supplies as virus fears surge.

And as we noted earlier today: “The great panic of 2020 is underway” as Americans are now stocking up on supplies as a pandemic could be imminent.

