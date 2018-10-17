Shock Video: Hateful Leftist Harasses 9/11 Widow

Image Credits: screenshot/@JFNYC1.

Footage of a hateful leftist harassing a 9/11 widow has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the leftist thug appears to shout obscenities and berate a woman wearing pro-America gear waiting to cross an intersection.

At one point, the NPC leftist says “I’m not like your husband, I’m not gonna punch you,” referring to the woman’s NYPD hat.

“I’m not married,” she says, before turning around and telling him, “My husband died in 9/11.”

“Good for him!” the thug replies. “Good! Good. The NYPD were a bunch of…sodomized…sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks! So yeah, your husband should probably rot in the fucking grave!”

The woman then walked away without engaging the real bully.

