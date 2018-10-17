Shock Video: Hateful Leftist Harasses 9/11 Widow

Footage of a hateful leftist harassing a 9/11 widow has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the leftist thug appears to shout obscenities and berate a woman wearing pro-America gear waiting to cross an intersection.

You don’t hear Governor Cuomo and Mayor D’Blasio condemning violent behavior. Why? Because they are part of this mob behavior. pic.twitter.com/RjgRUMeE9I — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 16, 2018

At one point, the NPC leftist says “I’m not like your husband, I’m not gonna punch you,” referring to the woman’s NYPD hat.

“I’m not married,” she says, before turning around and telling him, “My husband died in 9/11.”

“Good for him!” the thug replies. “Good! Good. The NYPD were a bunch of…sodomized…sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks! So yeah, your husband should probably rot in the fucking grave!”

The woman then walked away without engaging the real bully.