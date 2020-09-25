Shock Video - Joe Biden Tells Troops: “Clap for that, you stupid bastards"

A video unearthed from 2016 shows Vice President Joe Biden speaking to troops at a military base before he orders them to clap, addressing them as “stupid bastards.”

The video, circulating on social media just days ahead of Biden’s debate with President Trump on September 29, appears to have been shot in March 2016 at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony somewhere in Southwest Asia, according to one YouTube upload.

Joe Biden to our troops: “Clap for that, you stupid bastards” pic.twitter.com/9sqYPhkh3S — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 25, 2020

Watch from another angle:

And here’s another version of the video with more context (at 1:51):



Immediately following the comments, an irritated Biden continued insulting the troops, saying, “Come on, man. Man, you all are a dull bunch. Must be slow here, man.”

Footage of the shocking remarks comes weeks after a fake news uproar from the mainstream media claiming President Trump has referred to both active and former military service members as “losers” and “suckers,” which he has vehemently denied.



During the 9-4-20 press conference Donald Trump doubled down on the Atlantic hoax article that he called soldiers suckers and losers.

