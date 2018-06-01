Shock Video: Knife-Wielding Man Attacks London Motorist in Broad Daylight

A London motorist’s dash-cam caught the terrifying moment a man on a bike attacked a nearby vehicle with a large hunting knife in broad daylight.

Wow, @SadiqKhan’s latest tourist promotion video for London is brilliant! 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ahul5TiV8A — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) June 1, 2018

The footage shot Wednesday starts after a blue Volkswagen attempted to merge onto a South London street, nearly hitting a biker, but then swerves and crashes.

The angry cyclist approaches the vehicle with a huge knife and begins hitting at the driver-side window, before he tries to open the car’s back door.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, exits the vehicle and flees as the attacker goes on a rampage.

“He was followed by the suspect,” Scotland Yard reported. “The victim later returned to his car after the suspect made-off. No reported injuries.”

Police are still searching for the suspect, but say no one was hurt during the incident.

