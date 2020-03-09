SHOCK VIDEO: Man sits with decaying raccoon in San Fran McDonald’s

What is happening in San Francisco?

New video shows a man sitting with a dead, decaying raccoon inside a San Francisco McDonald’s.

Warning, language:

The video, shot through a window, shows a worker trying to get him to leave, only for the man to get up and walk away from table and leaving the deceased animal behind.

The worker retreated to the back room as he approached.

“Only in San Francisco!” a man outside declared. “Only in motherf*ckin’ San Francisco!”

In another video, a woman screams and rages on a newspaper vending machine:

Here, toiletries are hawked on the street corner. Ironically, San Franciscan Michael Savage talks on the radio from wherever the video was shot:

