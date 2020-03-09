SHOCK VIDEO: Man sits with decaying raccoon in San Fran McDonald’s

What is happening in San Francisco?

New video shows a man sitting with a dead, decaying raccoon inside a San Francisco McDonald’s.

Warning, language:

A crazy guy brought a dead raccoon into McDonald’s because….San Francisco. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cpX2gn9vID — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 8, 2020

The video, shot through a window, shows a worker trying to get him to leave, only for the man to get up and walk away from table and leaving the deceased animal behind.

The worker retreated to the back room as he approached.

“Only in San Francisco!” a man outside declared. “Only in motherf*ckin’ San Francisco!”

In another video, a woman screams and rages on a newspaper vending machine:

Here we have just another lovely young lady out here entertaining the tourists! #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mSltOTj0uJ — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 7, 2020

Here, toiletries are hawked on the street corner. Ironically, San Franciscan Michael Savage talks on the radio from wherever the video was shot:

Hey Walgreens Cvs etc… come get your stuff! 18th & Mission #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/U8r91vhp4R — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 4, 2020

