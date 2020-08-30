Shock Video: Man Tries To Publicly Rape Woman In Broad Daylight In NYC

Disturbing footage captured in New York City shows a man shoving a woman to the ground and then trying to rape her in full view of the public in a subway station.

The brazen attack occurred 11 AM Saturday at the Q train subway station at Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street.

The 25-year-old victim said she was waiting for the subway when the man approached her, pushed her down, and began sexually assaulting her.

The woman reportedly began screaming, prompting bystanders and witnesses to intervene and record the assault.

“Hey, get off her!” a person yelled in the video.

The man is then seen getting up and shrugging the assault off like he did nothing wrong.

The NYPD confirmed that the incident was an attempted rape on the woman.

“The individual then climbed on top of the female and attempted to rape her, but he stopped when a crowd of bystanders formed,” New York Police said in a statement.

New York City has been struggling with a massive crime wave in recent months following Democrat Mayor Mike de Blasio’s disastrous far-left policies of defunding the NYPD by $1.5 billion and releasing thousands of criminals so they supposedly wouldn’t catch and spread COVID-19 in confinement.

