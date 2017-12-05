Shock Video: Police Shoot Dog, Force Owner to Cut Off Its Head

A Georgia man was ordered last week to cut his own dog’s head off after police shot it dead.

Crawford County resident Joe Nathan Goodwin posted videos to Facebook Friday showing an altercation with sheriff’s deputies, who tell him to remove the dog’s head, or face arrest.

Goodwin says police showed up and shot his dog after it bit his neighbor.

Police then ordered Goodwin to cut the dog’s head off for it be submitted for rabies testing.

“I’ll tell you what,” one officer says, “I will take you to jail and charge you and we’ll see how much the law…”

“Charge me with what?” Goodwin asks. “With what? You’ll make up the charges?”

“When I get there I’ll give you the charges,” the officer responds.

In one horrific video, Goodwin proceeds to cut the dog’s head as ordered by police.

The video showing Goodwin conducting the act was flagged by Facebook for containing “graphic violence or gore,” but it is still available at the following link (viewer discretion strongly advised):

https://www.facebook.com/nathan.goodwin.100/videos/1878651468842421/

“This was very traumatic for the kids and I,” Goodwin stated.

On Facebook, Goodwin said he wanted his story shared because “I just don’t want this to happen again to any other person.”

Outraged commenters urged Goodwin to seek a lawyer, with at least one attorney offering legal help.

While it’s unclear why the officer initially shot the dog, the Georgia Rabies Control manual indicates an animal’s head should be removed and sent for testing if it is suspected of having rabies, however it does not specify who should perform the procedure, only that protective gear should be worn, and that “Local veterinarians or trained animal control personnel can assist in this removal.”

Follow-up posts on Facebook Monday claimed Goodwin had been banned from commenting or posting on the platform for three days with no indication why, as he reported he would be interviewed by CBS affiliate 13WMAZ.

