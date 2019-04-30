Shock Video Shows Government Vehicle Mowing Down Venezuelan Protesters

A shocking video out of Venezuela shows an armored government vehicle mowing down a group of protesters.

The footage shows demonstrators in Caracas throwing objects at the tank-style trucks.

One of the vehicles then mounts a curb and ploughs into the protesters as they attempt to flee.

The Glorious state is now mowing down the citizens of the Glorious statepic.twitter.com/WatuWmySfu — Old Holborn✘ (@Holbornlolz) 30 April 2019

Two victims who appear to be seriously injured are then dragged away by the crowd.

Another video shows one of the victims, who reportedly died.

BREAKING NEWS: Person critically injured after pro Maduro military truck runs over pro Guaido protesters in Caracas, Venezuela. He has reportedly not survived.

⚠️ GRAPHIC ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/of2CidDqSD — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) 30 April 2019

“Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro,” reports the Associated Press.

Armed factions have been engaged in gun battles all day outside a Caracas air base as the country teeters on the brink of collapse

Yay socialism!

