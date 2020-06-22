Shock Video Shows White Girl Being Beaten by Black Women, Forced to Kiss Feet

A shocking video out of Brazil shows a white girl being beaten around the head as she is forced to kiss the feet of a black woman.

The clip shows the white girl being restrained by her hair as two women slap her around the face and head in-between making her kiss one of the black women’s feet.

The girl’s face appears to be swolen, suggesting the beating had also took place before the video started rolling.

The two women demand that the girl obey them and say “sorry” while also mentioning how they have partly shaved her head.

The two culprits also appear to be taking flash photographs of the girl as her head is forced down to kiss the feet.

The video is most likely out of Brazil as the culprits are talking Portuguese as the beat the young woman.

It is not known whether the incident is linked to the recent anti-racism protests, although numerous white leftists have made a point of kneeling, kissing or washing feet to exorcise their white guilt.

The attack could be linked to crime gangs in Brazil’s notorious slums, which often use violent ritual humilation as a form of punishment.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

He Was "Defending Himself" From "Racist" UK Claims Brother of Reading Terrorist Who Stabbed Three People to Death

He Was “Defending Himself” From “Racist” UK Claims Brother of Reading Terrorist Who Stabbed Three People to Death

World News
Comments
Orban Shocked by Disorder in Multicultural West: ‘Statues are Being Toppled, Gang Wars Fought In Streets’

Orban Shocked by Disorder in Multicultural West: ‘Statues are Being Toppled, Gang Wars Fought In Streets’

World News
Comments

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s ‘Pimp’ Hiding From US Investigators in Paris, Report Claims

World News
comments

Terror attack in UK: Police call stabbing spree a ‘terrorist incident’

World News
comments

COVID-19 ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Blaming US For Outbreak Proliferate On Chinese Social Media

World News
comments

Comments