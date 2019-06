Shock Video: Street Preacher Attacked and Arrested for Preaching the Gospel

A Canadian street preacher was arrested Tuesday after being attacked by LGBTQ protesters in a gay neighborhood in Toronto. Pastor David J. Lynn, Trump balloon popper Based Amy, and broadcaster Tommy Sotomayor, and meme master Carpe Donktum join Owen Shroyer on this exciting Friday edition of War Room, LIVE weekdays 3-6PM CT.

As always, you can tune in to Infowars broadcasts at infowars.com/show, and support us by going to infowarsstore.com.

RELATED: STREET PASTOR ATTACKED AND ARRESTED FOR PREACHING THE GOSPEL