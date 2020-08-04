Shock Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Hundreds Reportedly 'Covered In Glass And Blood'

Dozens of videos out of the Port of Beirut in Lebanon flooded social media Tuesday showing a massive explosion engulf a large part of the city.

Footage from different vantage points throughout Beirut show a billowing column of smoke rising out of a warehouse near Port 12 from a smaller explosion when a sudden more powerful explosion vaporizes several buildings accompanied by a forceful shock wave.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Another video I took of the massive explosion near #Beirut’s port. pic.twitter.com/MNt3wiNTLN — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) August 4, 2020

Turns out there were two blasts, here’s the documentary evidence | pic.twitter.com/4Nug4azYkJ — Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020

Witnesses from as far as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 143 miles off the coast of Beirut, also saw and felt the explosion, ABC reported.

Video of the blast moments ago at #Beirut port. People across Beirut reporting windows blown out, doors blown off – absolutely massive explosion. pic.twitter.com/dyTZ1uXzYf — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) August 4, 2020

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the explosion occurred in a fireworks warehouse, and some closer footage of the area does show fireworks going off before the big explosion hits.

Extremely close up video of the #Beirut Port explosion shows the fireworks before the larger explosion. pic.twitter.com/bKmcjaJnLq — Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) August 4, 2020

One Beirut witness who was several miles away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion.

“What I felt was that it was an earthquake,” Rania Masri told CNN.

“The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.”

The Lebanese Health Minister said there were a “very high number of injuries” from the blast.

A reporter from France 24 claimed that all the buildings on her block were “completely destroyed”, and that everyone was “covered in glass and blood.”

All the buildings in my block are destroyed. Huge explosion in #Beirut. Everyone covered in glass and blood. https://t.co/KlqRPmdmUE — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) August 4, 2020

"What is clear is that there was one, possibly two, very, very large explosions. This is in an area down by the port area. Some of those buildings are used for storage," @IanPannell reports on a massive explosion in Beirut. https://t.co/NDkL41W1Iq pic.twitter.com/bc7tENFmaI — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 4, 2020

Footage of the aftermath shows the staggering scale of the destruction left behind by the blast, with some cars flipped completely over and whole neighborhoods heavily damaged.

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

Medical and security personnel said at least 10 people have been killed.

BREAKING – Beirut downtown is like a war zone after the explosions. Hundreds of people were injured due to the explosion. Lebanon's state-run news agency says the explosion was the result of a fire at a warehouse for firecrackers.pic.twitter.com/aBcSea2jEg — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2020

صور حصرية خاصة لـ #العربية تكشف سقوط عشرات الجرحى جراء انفجار بيروت وبعضهم حالته خطرة pic.twitter.com/Mx43EO8EwN — ا لـ ـعـ ـر بـ ـيـ ـة (@AlArabiya) August 4, 2020

Many on Twitter are claiming that the cause of the explosion was not fireworks, but Israel targeting a Hezbollah weapons facility.

Hezbollah controls the government in Lebanon and allegedly uses that port to offload Iranian supplied weapons. Coverup has begun. https://t.co/9fYjMpGzOm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2020

Israeli flybies over Lebanon are frequent, and residents of Beirut suspect Israel is behind the bombing. The bombing comes after a string of Israeli bombing on Damascus Syria. https://t.co/Uq022FcfZr — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) August 4, 2020

Massive explosion in Beirut of what could be "fireworks", but if I had to bet money on it, I would guess was a massive Hezbollah weapons consignment. https://t.co/SerRpJriHq — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) August 4, 2020

Possible causes of Beirut explosion: • Firecrackers exploded due to large and negligible production ( Al Jazeera)

• The warehouse was stored with benzene ( Al Mayeeden)

• A Hezbollah missile store was targeted near the Beirut port (Al Hadath) pic.twitter.com/zouqdvub74 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 4, 2020

An Israeli account on Twitter says the explosion took place in a wharehouse associated with Hezbollah/Iran’s precision guided missile project | pic.twitter.com/FCjCOvBP2S — Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020

REPORTED: Hezbollah Weapons Factory Targeted By Israel pic.twitter.com/6GjPljKT36 — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) August 4, 2020

