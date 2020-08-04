Shock Videos: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Hundreds Reportedly 'Covered In Glass And Blood'

Image Credits: @SaralPatel/Twitter.

Dozens of videos out of the Port of Beirut in Lebanon flooded social media Tuesday showing a massive explosion engulf a large part of the city.

Footage from different vantage points throughout Beirut show a billowing column of smoke rising out of a warehouse near Port 12 from a smaller explosion when a sudden more powerful explosion vaporizes several buildings accompanied by a forceful shock wave.

Witnesses from as far as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 143 miles off the coast of Beirut, also saw and felt the explosion, ABC reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the explosion occurred in a fireworks warehouse, and some closer footage of the area does show fireworks going off before the big explosion hits.

One Beirut witness who was several miles away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion.

“What I felt was that it was an earthquake,” Rania Masri told CNN.

“The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.”

The Lebanese Health Minister said there were a “very high number of injuries” from the blast.

A reporter from France 24 claimed that all the buildings on her block were “completely destroyed”, and that everyone was “covered in glass and blood.”

Footage of the aftermath shows the staggering scale of the destruction left behind by the blast, with some cars flipped completely over and whole neighborhoods heavily damaged.

Medical and security personnel said at least 10 people have been killed.

Many on Twitter are claiming that the cause of the explosion was not fireworks, but Israel targeting a Hezbollah weapons facility.

