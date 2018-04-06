A stunned CNN panel reacted to President Trump’s comments on women being raped in Mexico by speculating that Trump had been “watching Alex Jones”.

The discussion was about Trump ditching his “boring” prepared remarks during a tax roundtable in West Virginia and going off script to talk about the link between illegal immigration and rape.

“Remember my opening remarks at Trump Tower when I opened?” asked Trump “Everybody said, ‘Oh, he was so tough.’ I used the word rape,” the president said. “And yesterday it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before.”

Political analyst Joshua Green responded by telling CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, “This is just Trump. It’s what he does.”

Shocked CNN Panel Says Trump is “Watching Alex Jones” They claim Trump is "disproven" when he says Mexico has a rape problem, despite the Huff Post reporting "80%of women and girls crossing into the U.S. by way of Mexico are raped during their journey."https://t.co/KTr5lGzSk5 pic.twitter.com/FN4sqAjUnz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 6, 2018

“He doesn’t tie himself to standards of fact and objectivity. Simply decides to say these things, maybe saw them on Fox News, watching Alex Jones. His habit is to repeat them, regardless of them being consistently disproven by the media,” added Green.

However, a report by the Huffington Post, by no means a Trump mouthpiece, confirms that what Trump said is basically true.

“80 percent of women and girls crossing into the U.S. by way of Mexico are raped during their journey,” wrote Eleanor Goldberg in a 2014 article.

The piece adds that the figure was an increase of a previously estimate number of 60 per cent. Other government statistics show that illegal aliens in the U.S. commit federal crimes at three times the rate of citizens.

“The assaults are so common that many women and girls take contraceptives beforehand as preventative measures,” writes Goldberg, noting that the situation is probably even worse because many victims are too afraid to report the rapes.

Trump doesn’t need to watch Alex Jones to understand that Mexico has a huge rape problem – he could just have easily read it in one of the most distinctly left-wing news outlets in the country.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.