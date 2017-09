A Rockland, Maine, woman says she would rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs.

Susan Reitman has hung two banners on her front gate: One that says “I love Trump” and another that says “He Won, Get over it.”

She received a notice from the city’s code enforcement office a few days ago, asking her to take them down.

“I was shocked,” she said. “This is my freedom of speech. People have a right to voice their opinion.”

