Shocker: Soros Funded Creeper Schneiderman

Disgraced former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned after being accused by four women of sexual misconduct, was partly funded by none other than billionaire George Soros and the Soros family.

Schneiderman, previously known as a #MeToo champion and a staunch anti-trump Democrat, received hundreds of thousands of dollars from members of the Soros family for years.

Soros and his sons donated $110,000 to Schneiderman in just the last three years alone.



Alex Soros with Eric Schneiderman via Soros’ instagram

Other notable donors include Seagram whiskey magnate Edgar Bronfman Sr. (whose daughters Clare and Sarah Bronfman bankroll Albany-based sex cult NXVIM), and ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s attorney David Boies.

It’s worth noting that Schneiderman refused to investigate the Bronfman sisters running NXIVM out of Albany until public pressure compelled him to do so just last March following the arrests of founder Keith Raniere and actress Allison Mack.

Schneiderman resigned Monday after allegations surfaced that he sexually abused four women in a New Yorker piece co-written by journalist Ronan Farrow, who first exposed Weinstein last October.

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

Scheiderman resigned hours later.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” he said in a statement.

“While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8.”

