Shocking Footage Inside China's Newly-Constructed Hospitals, 'Like Jail Cells Where You Go To Die'

China has gone from constructing ghost cities to now erecting hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. As we’ve reported, China could be hiding the true number of confirmed cases and deaths, and in some cases, not reporting the deaths at all, and “immediately” hauling the bodies down the street to a local crematorium, effectively burning the evidence.

The government’s official death toll on Saturday night topped 300, with more than 14,550 cases reported globally.

China is attempting to show the world, it has been proactive and responsible during the outbreak, and in one way that it can optically please everyone that it has everything under control, is to build a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of where the deadly virus supposedly began.

UK researchers have warned upwards of 75,000 could be infected in Wuhan, as more than 137,600 have been placed under observation across China.

While China and the World Health Organization (WHO) attempt to calm fears of a deadly virus outbreak, the actions by Beijing in locking down dozens of cities and quarantining 50 million people or more, suggest the situation remains severe.

RT News reports that Wuhan’s new 25,000-square-meter hospital, one of two new facilities commissioned in response to the coronavirus outbreak, has been completed.

Construction started on Jan. 24, has made national press and headlines across the world for China’s quick response in handling the epidemic. Though as we’ve noted before, China stalled for weeks if not a month, with minimal action in attempting to contain the virus and notify world health officials about the developing incident, hence why confirmed cases are now seen across the world.

State-owned China Global Television Network (CGTN) published satellite images of the facility’s construction, declaring the hospital was completed on Saturday and can start receiving patients next week.

Here’s another video showing the prefabricated building, basically built with shipping containers, will house several thousand beds.

Huoshenshan Hospital has been completed in #Wuhan on Sunday. Only 10 days to build

•4,000+ workers

•1000s of equipment

•days and nights of work

•34,000-square-meter

Allegedly, a video from inside the hospital is circulating social media channels on Sunday morning. Each room appears to be airtight, with bars on the windows so the infected patients cannot escape.

If the patients die from coronavirus, state-owned Global Times said, “victims should be cremated close by and immediately. Burials or transfer of the bodies not allowed. Funerals not allowed to avoid the spread of the virus: National Health Commission.”

We pointed out Saturday that the body burning could be happening right down the street from the Wuhan hospitals, at a local crematorium.

We noted Thursday night that over 100,000 Chinese had been placed under observation for suspected coronavirus.

The virus has uncontrollably spread across China, forcing the Trump administration on Friday to restrict entry into the US from the outbreak area.

The 8th US coronavirus case was confirmed on Saturday in Massachusetts, and a suspected one is being tested in New York City.

Putting the coronavirus in the context of the deadly SARS epidemic, the coronavirus pandemic has now officially exceeded SARS in cumulative cases in just two weeks.

