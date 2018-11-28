Shocking! Hillary Clinton Calls Out The Illegal Border Invasion

In a rare occasion, Hillary Clinton tells the truth about the illegal caravans invading America.


Related Articles

Khashoggi Cut to Pieces Alive as They Played Music

Khashoggi Cut to Pieces Alive as They Played Music

World at War
Comments
A Chemical Weapon Attack Just Happened In Aleppo And No One Talked About It

A Chemical Weapon Attack Just Happened In Aleppo And No One Talked About It

World at War
Comments

Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt

World at War
Comments

Russia Deploys New Missiles to Crimea, Ukraine Tensions Rise

World at War
Comments

Ukraine Government Declares Martial Law / “Pipeline War” With Russia Imminent

World at War
Comments

Comments