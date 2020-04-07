Must Watch, Research & Share Report: Historian Exposes Bill Gates’ Ties To Nazis and More

This is a must watch, research & share report!

Infowars’ Greg Reese dives into the history of the eugenics movement and explains how globalists like Bill Gates came to adopt the ideology they are currently pushing onto the people of the world.

From Gates’ Planned Parenthood connection to his vaccination and population control agenda, this exclusive report reveals the truth behind the faux philanthropist.

Now, Gates hopes to act as a savior with a COVID-19 vaccine he wishes to make mandatory worldwide.

Truth is more horrifying than fiction, but it will set you free.

