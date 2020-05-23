Shocking moment mob of teenagers kick police officer and drag him across the floor after he challenged them for flouting lockdown rules in park

This is the shocking moment a mob of laughing teenagers kick a police officer and drag him across the floor after he challenged them for flouting lockdown rules in a park. 

Surrey Police say a lone officer was called to West Byfleet Park in Woking, Surrey, yesterday at 7.40pm.

The officer was attacked while engaging with the men, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries to the wrist and head.

A group of young males were reported to be potentially contravening social distancing guidelines.

