Shocking Number of Drag Queen Story Hour Events Announced

Drag Queen Story Hour has gone global.

Far-left “art” group Radar Productions and liberal author Michelle Tea have created an organized and far-reaching Drag Queen Story Hour campaign that stretches across the globe, catalogued by their website dragqueenstoryhour.org.



The Drag Queen Story Hour website celebrates that its “chapters” are now “all over the world” to influence children, and describes how the “program” works should one be interested in starting a new chapter.

“The program lasts about 45 minutes. One drag queen reads at each event. The drag queen reads two or three picture books, interspersed with simple songs and movement activities, for 20-25 mins,” the website states.

“Then the drag queen leads children in a craft activity (decorating wands and crowns are popular crafts), and parents/guardians may choose to take pictures of their children with the drag queen. We end with a dance party.”

Dozens of Drag Queen Story Hour events are now popping up all across America, from California to Michigan, with even international events in Sweden and Japan.