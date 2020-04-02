Alex Jones examines the parallels between the 2005 movie V for Vendetta and today’s Coronavirus pandemic.

A tyrannical government seizes absolute power by unleashing a biological weapon against its own citizens and then selling the cure.

In real life, the “cure” is medical martial law and global government, with elitists now openly calling for the WHO to be given executive powers despite them being responsible for lying to the public about COVID-19 in the first place.

Given that these same technocrats have repeatedly called for global population reduction, why should they be trusted when it comes to providing a solution to the pandemic?

Why would the same people who have called for ‘death panels’ ever care about potentially hundreds of thousands of old people dying?

Whether the coronavirus was an accidental or man-made, the same kind of Orwellian surveillance society backed up by an iron fist seen in V for Vendetta is increasingly becoming our collective reality.

