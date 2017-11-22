Alex Jones discusses a video compilation showing former Vice President Joe Biden groping and inappropriately touching various children.

Shocking Video Of Joe Biden Groping Children Emerges Shocking Video Of Joe Biden Groping Children EmergesFull report: https://www.infowars.com/we-need-to-talk-about-creepy-uncle-joe/ Posted by Alex Jones on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Watch Paul Joseph Watson’s shocking report on “Creepy Uncle Joe”:



Jeff Sessions Slaps Creepy Joe Biden’s Hand Away From Little Girl

