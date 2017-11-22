Shocking Video Of Joe Biden Groping Children Emerges

Alex Jones discusses a video compilation showing former Vice President Joe Biden groping and inappropriately touching various children.

Shocking Video Of Joe Biden Groping Children EmergesFull report: https://www.infowars.com/we-need-to-talk-about-creepy-uncle-joe/

Posted by Alex Jones on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Watch Paul Joseph Watson’s shocking report on “Creepy Uncle Joe”:

Jeff Sessions Slaps Creepy Joe Biden’s Hand Away From Little Girl


