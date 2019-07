America’s collapse can be readily seen by the rising numbers of homeless sleeping on the street in American cities. While our citizens spend billions to care for illegal immigrants, our fellow Americans are struggling to survive.

Owen Shroyer ventures just off the main road – to a massive and trash-filled homeless camp hidden just feet away – to uncover the consequences of liberal policies.

