‘SHOOT! SHOOT!’ Illegals taunt agents to open fire during tense border clash

Illegal aliens are growing more brazen on the border, and new video from the Mexican side shows migrants clashing with CBP agents late last week.

The chaotic, shaky video shows migrants fighting with border agents around a concrete barrier topped with concertina wire.

“You are shooting, I want to speak with you!” a presumed migrant shouted at agents.

One person can be seen stumbling around, likely hit with tear gas.

“Shoot! Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” he taunted.

“This is not their f*cking rules,” he announced as a taser could be heard.



“At about 4 a.m. today[Friday], a group of 47 undocumented individuals attempted to illegally enter the United States in three waves via the Pharr International Bridge. Ignoring commands to stop, the group suddenly rushed the temporary barricades, bent metal poles and disabled the concertina wire affixed to the barrier,” CBP said in a news release, CBS 4 reports.

Several males in the group physically pushed through the barriers and, when confronted by CBP, the individuals began assaulting officers and attempted to grab the officers’ protective devices.

Agents deployed tear gas and pepperball launching systems in efforts to stop the group.

Mexican officials assisted with apprehending the perpetrators. Two will be charged with “interference,” according to CBS 4.