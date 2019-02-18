'Shoot The President': School Cancels Assassination Birthday Party Game After Backlash

Image Credits: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

A performing arts center in Ohio is in hot water for advertising a kids birthday party where participants are encouraged to shoot “The President.”

The Olmsted Performing Arts building in Berea advertised the Nerf gun game on its website with the description, “There is one president with body guards. Everyone else tries to eliminate the president.”

Some members of the community believe the game was sending children a negative political message about President Trump.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they chose that kind of theme only because of the atmosphere we are living in now,” Julie Berghaus told local news last week.

“For kids, it’s just fun, but they don’t realize what they are being taught subconsciously,” she added.

Adam Sheldon, the director of Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School which owns the community center, released a statement Saturday on Twitter.

“Baldwin Wallace acquired Olmsted Performing Arts on January 1, 2019 as part of our new Community Arts School. This party theme, ‘The President,’ which was posted under previous OPA management, is in poor taste and does not reflect the values of BW.”

“As soon as it was brought to our attention BW CAS removed the party theme from the OPA site. We apologize to anyone who was offended by the presence of this theme; it does not reflect BW’s values in any way.”

