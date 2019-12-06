Shooting at Pensacola Naval Station Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured

Image Credits: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has stated in a Facebook post that a suspected gunman was killed following an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

The shooting comes just two days after a gunman killed two civilians and injured a third at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, before taking his life.

The US Navy has confirmed on Twitter that another person besides the suspected shooter has also been killed in the shooting incident.

Earlier in the day, media reports emerged saying that an active shooter situation occurred a naval base in Florida. The administration of the naval base turned to Facebook to inform that the access gates of the base had been closed.

ABC News reported citing spokesperson for Baptist Hospital that nine patients have been admitted to the hospital, while six patients were taken to the trauma centre at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

Three medical helicopters and several military ambulances have been deployed at the scene of the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.


Alex Jones breaks down the Big Tech plan to enslave humanity.

By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Banana Duct-Taped to a Wall "Art Installation" Sells For $120,000

Banana Duct-Taped to a Wall “Art Installation” Sells For $120,000

Hot News
Comments
Epstein Was a Mossad Agent Used to Blackmail American Politicians, Says Former Israeli Spy

Epstein Was a Mossad Agent Used to Blackmail American Politicians, Says Former Israeli Spy

Hot News
Comments

Border Patrol Captures Deported Rapist Back In US

Hot News
Comments

Belgium: Robbery Victim Hospitalized After African Muggers Flee With 15-Euro Prize

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Over 90,000 Packages Vanish in NYC – Every Day!

Hot News
Comments

Comments