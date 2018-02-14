Shooting Outside NSA HQ In Fort Meade, One Injured

Image Credits: Wiki.

One person was injured and police are investigating a shooting at a security gate to the NSA campus at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County, officials said.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, Fort Meade officials confirmed. The incident took place at the Canine Road gate, where authorities surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a concrete barrier.

“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” an NSA statement said.

