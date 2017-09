Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

An automated warning that was repeated on law enforcement radio channels said, “Freeman High School. Gunshots or stabbing. Stand back.”

Radio traffic indicated at least five ambulances and a LifeFlight helicopter have been called to the scene.

First responders were urging motorists not to use Highway 27 so that ambulances and other vehicles could get through, KHQ reported.

