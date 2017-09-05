Shoppers Line Up Around Store for Supplies Ahead of Hurricane Irma

People around Central Florida were already experiencing a shortage of supplies at grocery stores on Monday.

Although days away from potential impact, the current projected path shows Hurricane Irma possibly hitting Florida as a category 4 storm.

On Tuesday, shoppers lined up outside several stores, including Costco in Altamonte Springs, for a chance to get supplies, including water, batteries, food and more.

On Monday night, shoppers said Publix in College Park was out of bottled water. A viewer also gave News 6 a picture showing empty water shelves at the Walmart on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida.

