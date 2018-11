Spending too much time gawping at screens is making children more likely to be short-sighted, become overweight and get cancer, experts say.

A review of 80 studies on more than 200,000 people has ranked smartphones and tablets alongside sugary drinks as one of the biggest risks for childhood obesity.

Being overweight can lead to a dozen types of cancer, including breast, colon, kidney, liver, ovarian, pancreas and prostate.

