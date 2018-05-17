Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Should NCAA Students Be Paid Like Their Coaches?
Coaches get millions while players do majority of work
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
May 17, 2018
Comments
They do all the work, but student-athletes are forbidden by law from receiving compensation.
Related Articles
US satisfaction level at highest point since before 2016 election
Hot News
Comments
Kent State Cutie Carrying Rifle in Grad Photo Goes Viral
Hot News
Comments
Alex Jones Reacts To Coffe Shop Poop Thrower
Hot News
Comments
Bodycam Footage Debunks NAACP President’s Racial Profiling Accusations
Hot News
Comments
Grassroots Organization Teaching Americans How To Garden
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.