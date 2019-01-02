ShoutYourAbortion Founder Indoctrinates Kids In Cringeworthy Propaganda Video

Founder of the #ShoutYourAbortion movement, Amelia Bonow, recently released a video where she talked with multiple kids about her experience having an abortion.

In a tweet advertising her upcoming children’s book on abortion, Bonow shared the propaganda video, saying, “I let a bunch of kids grill me about my abortion and it was great.”

I let a bunch of kids grill me about my abortion and it was great. #ShoutYourAbortion will be releasing a children’s book about abortion in 2020! https://t.co/1LSxdyf9f8 — Amelia Bonow (@ameliabonow) December 29, 2018

#ShoutYourAbortion is a campaign intended to encourage women to be more vocal about their abortions in order to normalize them.

In one segment of the video, a young girl asks Bonow if her partner wore a condom and she admits he did not, but Amelia later tells another child she wasn’t being “reckless” when she got pregnant.

A young boy, the only participant who even slightly pushed back against the pro-abortion indoctrination, suggested adoption as an alternative and Bonow replied, “I feel like if I am forced to create life, I have lost the right to my own life.”

“I should be the one to decide if my body creates a life. Even if you are giving a kid up for adoption, you still like have a kid out there somewhere,” she continued.

One girl asked Bonow to explain how doctors perform abortions and she compared the event to “a crappy dentist appointment.”

“It was like a crappy dentist appointment or something. It was just like, blah — a body thing that was kind of uncomfortable but then it was over and I felt really just grateful that I wasn’t pregnant anymore,” she confessed.

Amelia then told the children the pro-life movement is just a “group of old white dudes in the government” who don’t want women to have abortions.

In the most shocking part of the video, Bonow asked one young girl if she has any tattoos and then shared her only tattoo which is the word “ABORTION” on the inside of her bottom lip.

Meanwhile, as Bonow claims she is pro-life and pro-lifers are anti-choice, abortion has been exposed as the number one killer in the world with 41 million deaths in 2018 alone.