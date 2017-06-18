SHOW GOES ON: Trump killed again on NYC stage, ‘crowd roars with applause’

Not even this week’s shooting of a Republican congressman and four others by a crazed leftist, corporate sponsors pulling out, or a disruption by protesters would deter the Public Theater from killing President Trump again on Friday night.

Shakespeare In the Park once again staged “Julius Caesar” in New York City, and once again a Trump look-alike was stabbed to death to the delight of the audience.

I just saw a Manhattan crowd roar with applause as President Trump was stabbed again and again on stage. Blood-chilling. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

“I just saw a Manhattan crowd roar with applause as President Trump was stabbed again and again on stage,” Jack Posobiec tweeted after he and Laura Loomer disrupted the show.

“Blood-chilling.”

Loomer stormed the stage and temporarily halted the performance, to the dismay of the booing audience baying for blood.

Another video shows Posobiec standing and yelling, “(Josef) Goebbels would be proud!” referring to the Nazi propagandist.

At Julius Caesar, 2 protesters interrupt the show pic.twitter.com/ZyvyHl5jFZ — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) June 17, 2017

After immediately being seized by security, Posobiec continued, “You are Nazis,” as the cast stood on the stage.

So far, Delta and Bank of America have pulled funding for the production, while American Express claimed its support for the Public Theater didn’t go to Shakespeare in the Park. The production’s other sponsor, the New York Times, has been silent on the issue.

Inside Edition has the shock footage from the first performance last weekend: