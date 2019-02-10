'Show of Force': 100 Vehicles Line One Mile of Texas Border to Deter Caravan

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — The Trump administration has flooded the Texas border town that sits just over the river from the Mexican city where 1,800 caravan migrants arrived earlier this week with hundreds of law enforcement personnel.

More than 100 U.S. police vehicles lined a one-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday afternoon. Sixty sat together in one section of the river on a local golf course.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — More than 60 law enforcement vehicles lined up on the border in what Border Patrol is calling a “show of force” to warn caravan migrants who are just over the Rio Grande River in Piedras Negras against illegally crossing pic.twitter.com/wXopZp8etu — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) February 10, 2019

The massive “show of force” — as Border Patrol is calling it — is meant to deter Central Americans from illegally entering the country, as large groups attempted in San Diego, Calif., last November and again on New Year’s Eve.

“To me, it’s like showing force. It would give a message to the immigrants that want to come illegally through Texas that Texas is always prepared and have a lot of manpower at the border — that they would go to another state,” said Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told the Washington Examiner.

