Showdown - Jones Vs. Hogg: Drudge Stirs Up Youth Gun Debate

A challenge issued by the son of radio host Alex Jones was prominently featured on the highly trafficked Drudge Report website Thursday.

DrudgeReport.com, visited by millions each day, highlighted a challenge issued by Rex Jones, 15, to the 17-year-old leader of the anti-gun Never Again movement, David Hogg.

Hogg became an outspoken gun control proponent following a deadly shooting at his high school last month.

“Hello, Mr. Hogg. My name is Rex Jones and I wanna make a public statement about you claiming to speak for my generation about guns.”

“Hogg, you claim that the establishment is shaking in its boots in fear of you. No; they love you. They love gun control. They’ve wanted this for years,” Rex asserts.

The young Jones invokes the innumerable patriots who sacrificed their lives in various battles for the liberties of free Americans, including gun rights.

“Were you taught in school, David Hogg, about how our country was founded? Were you taught in school that at Lexington and Concord the British came for our firearms and our weapons? Then we said, ‘No,’ and we defended our country with all of our mighty strength, and that’s how we became the most free, the most prosperous and the most successful nation on Earth to date.”

“You are submitting to tyranny,” Jones’ son says. “You are begging to have the rights that our forefathers fought for stripped away. You say, ‘Yes, please take my rights.'”

“I say, ‘No, you’re not gonna take my rights.”

Rex says he’ll gladly debate Hogg anytime, anyplace.

“I’m 15 years old, Mr. Hogg, and I don’t need talking points or a little teleprompter behind my CNN interview screen to get my point across. I’m backed up by statistics and facts. You are backed up by falsities and lies, Mr. Hogg.”

“My dad publicly invited you to come on his show and debate him. You shied away and crawled back under your rock,” Rex says, referring to an instance last month where Hogg seemingly wanted to come on the Alex Jones show, but later backed off.

Hey Alex Jones you seem to be really confused as to what I do/who I am I'd love to come on and clear some of this up because clearly as a shit journalist you can't clearly. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 27, 2018

“I, Rex Jones, would like to publicly challenge you to debate me. Name a time, name the place, name the venue. I will do it.”