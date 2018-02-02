"Shut it Down": CNN Cuts Live Feed During Trump Speech

CNN cut the live stream of President Trump’s speech to the Republican National Committee last night after a voice in the background was heard to say, “shut it down”.

Footage shows Trump beginning his speech before a few minutes later the camera zooms out as Trump starts to talk about “America first”. A voice is then heard saying “shut it down, shut it down.”

The screen fades to black before a test bar appears with an audible tone along with “CNN DC4 Ka/KulP”. The screen then shows a Washington Post watermark and the feed never returns.

https://t.co/xswxxBbZWs pic.twitter.com/lrNMoUQdH0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 2, 2018

“Donald Trump was giving a speech at the RNC and the live feed was shut down! Shut it down shut it down Was Heard!” complained one viewer.

“Ok, WTF….They say “Shut it down, shut it down, shut it down” Right before they cut the live feed EVERYWHERE,” added another.

“Not even hiding it,” asserted another.

This is not the first time a major news network has been accused of cutting a live feed of Donald Trump.

Back in September 2016, Trump was on stage receiving praise from Bishop Wayne T. Jackson in Detroit. The incident occurred as Jackson presented Trump with a shawl, a bible, and offered his prayers as the black audience cheered and clapped.

The cameraman then said, “I’m shooting this, I don’t care what they say….I’ll take a demotion for this…. you?”

“Shut it down,” insists the director, “followed by another voice asking, “Shut this down?”

“Yes Michael, do it,” orders the director.

Reuters later blamed a “third party” for the shut down.

