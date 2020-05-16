Shutdown Orders Cause Starvation Of Millions

An estimated 265 million people will be pushed into starvation due to the global economic shut down orders instituted due to COVID19.

The number of lives that will be lost due to starvation and malnutrition will be of biblical proportions. Most of the lives lost will be ‘black’ and ‘brown’ lives yet the Democrats remain silent. In fact, most Democrat politicians have been in favor of continuing the strict Stay-At-Home orders that are causing this disaster.

While the world economy shuts down for a virus that has a 99% survival rate, those with goals to depopulate the earth, like Bill Gates, are indirectly making it happen via starvation.

According to USA Today, “Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified to Congress in Marchthat the mortality rate may be as low as 1% when accounting for people who are infected but don’t develop symptoms severe enough to be tested.”

Although 1% of 7 Billion people can still amount to a sizable number, the millions of people that will die from starvation will be far greater. So, next time you are called selfish or guilted by some face mask-wearing lemming for wanting to engage in commerce or open your business back up, let them know that millions will starve directly related to their support for these continued shutdowns.

Many Americans will continue to experiences the disastrous effects of these Stay-At-Home Orders for years. Cars line up for miles outside food banks overrun with people in need of food and supplies. With an estimated 20+ million Americans now out of work, food banks are worried that they will not be able to meet the needs of their communities.

