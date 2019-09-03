SICK: 14-Year-Old Admits To Murdering 5 Family Members

A 14-year-old boy from Alabama confessed to shooting and killing five of his family members, according to local authorities.

The boy initially called the police to the scene in Elkmont on Monday night, saying he had heard the shooting from downstairs, said Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young.

Deputies found one adult and two juveniles dead, and one adult and child with critical injuries, who were then flown to nearby hospitals but later died from their wounds.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

The Limestone County Schools said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic event” and have offered counseling services to its students for as long as needed.

