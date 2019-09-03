SICK: 14-Year-Old Admits To Murdering 5 Family Members

A 14-year-old boy from Alabama confessed to shooting and killing five of his family members, according to local authorities.

The boy initially called the police to the scene in Elkmont on Monday night, saying he had heard the shooting from downstairs, said Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young.

Deputies found one adult and two juveniles dead, and one adult and child with critical injuries, who were then flown to nearby hospitals but later died from their wounds.

The Limestone County Schools said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic event” and have offered counseling services to its students for as long as needed.

This horrific incident further highlights the degradation of America’s moral fabric, which seems to have been unraveling at the seams in recent weeks.

For example, several other psychotic acts of violence occurred in America just over the last week, including a drive-by shooting in Odessa, Texas that left 7 dead, a police chase involving a naked man accused of murdering his family, and a fat woman stabbing a 3-year-old boy in the face.


