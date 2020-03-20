Sick CNN/MSNBC Leftist Wishes Melania Trump Will Get Infected With Coronavirus

Twisted talking head Rick Wilson sent out a tweet Wednesday expressing a desire to see the First Lady get infected with the killer coronavirus.

Wilson, who regularly appears on CNN and MSNBC programming to bash the President, was reposing to the announcement that Melania Trump will appear in coronavirus PSAs.

Wilson tweeted simply “#BeInfected”:

Wilson, a former GOP strategist, was most recently in the news when he and CNN’s Don Lemon, along with New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, traded impressions of ‘dumb redneck’ Trump supporters on air.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

The exchange was later used by the GOP in ads to show how elitist and out of touch with everyday Americans these vile leftists are:

THIS is what the liberal elites think of you. Prove them wrong where it counts—at the ballot box in November! pic.twitter.com/cmhPJjPT65 — GOP (@GOP) January 29, 2020

Following backlash, Wilson doubled down, calling the response “contrived phony bullshit outrage,” and using the attention to advertise his anti-Trump book titled ‘Running Against the Devil.’

The most beautiful part of this entirely contrived phony bullshit outrage about that segment isn’t that I insulted the Maga demo. The best part is how they’re repeating the now-classic #UCrane bit and amplifying a line that clearly made @realDonaldTrump furious. pic.twitter.com/rNr1skjYZ1 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

1/ The fundamental underpinning of the fake outrage is simple. The MAGA world wants the freedom to attack, insult, demean, and abuse anyone who doesn’t aggressively worship Donald Trump. They can’t stand anyone who punches back, and hope they can intimidate or shame me. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

2/ At the top of the pyramid are the Trump email grifters and Fox News outrage hustlers. They recognize that all that is left inside the Republican Party as an ideology is a hatred of elites and the media. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

3/ Sorry. No participation trophies here for MAGAs. They hope that they can shield their bad behavior, pathologies, willful ignorance, weaknesses, credulity, nature, and worship of Donald Trump behind a “how dare you talk down to me” anger without response. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

Wilson has also previously called for the donor class to “put a bullet in” Donald Trump, and has also suggested that anti-vaxxers should be put in re-education camps and have their children taken away.

Wilson has also expressed hope for a recession so that Trump’s reelection chances would be hurt.

