Sick CNN/MSNBC Leftist Wishes Melania Trump Will Get Infected With Coronavirus

Twisted talking head Rick Wilson sent out a tweet Wednesday expressing a desire to see the First Lady get infected with the killer coronavirus.

Wilson, who regularly appears on CNN and MSNBC programming to bash the President, was reposing to the announcement that Melania Trump will appear in coronavirus PSAs.

Wilson tweeted simply “#BeInfected”:

Wilson, a former GOP strategist, was most recently in the news when he and CNN’s Don Lemon, along with New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, traded impressions of ‘dumb redneck’ Trump supporters on air.

The exchange was later used by the GOP in ads to show how elitist and out of touch with everyday Americans these vile leftists are:

Following backlash, Wilson doubled down, calling the response “contrived phony bullshit outrage,” and using the attention to advertise his anti-Trump book titled ‘Running Against the Devil.’

Wilson has also previously called for the donor class to “put a bullet in” Donald Trump, and has also suggested that anti-vaxxers should be put in re-education camps and have their children taken away.

Wilson has also expressed hope for a recession so that Trump’s reelection chances would be hurt.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About 'Chinese Virus' Question

OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About ‘Chinese Virus’ Question

U.S. News
Comments
New York Times Deletes Word 'Wuhan' From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

New York Times Deletes Word ‘Wuhan’ From Its Coronavirus Tracking Map

U.S. News
Comments

California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order for Residents

U.S. News
comments

San Jose Shuts Down Gun Stores Because Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

China Again Pushes Conspiracy America is to Blame For Coronavirus; U.S. Media Ignores

U.S. News
comments

Comments