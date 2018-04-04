Sick! Graffiti Artist Paints Mural of Trump Shooting Children at School

A mural painted in Florence, Alabama earlier this week depicts President Trump shooting a gun at bleeding schoolchildren.

The mural also displays the slogan #NeverAgain which was started by the student-led gun control organization Never Again MSD that formed in the aftermath of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Florence city workers painted over the graffiti on Tuesday, April 3.

According to WHNT19, Sarah Shirey, who owns Turbo Coffee on Tennessee Street across from the latest graffiti display, said, “It’s not something that we want to have to see every day.”

The disturbing art is reminiscent of comedian Jim Carrey’s anti-Trump paintings, and while the culprit who made the Florence mural is unknown, they clearly have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.