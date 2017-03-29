SICK ISIS militants made female prisoners TORTURE EACH OTHER for not wearing a veil

Miyasa Hodor, who has been in prison for two years after she was captured, told Sky News: “For adultery you would be stoned to death, for stealing they cut off your hand and for not wearing the veil, whipping.”

She said: “I had no training, my duty was to punish those as part of ISIS security.

“They brought us about 50 people a day. The first time they told me you have to do it.

“I said I cannot. They said, yes you can, you have to.”

The barbaric militants have regularly burned people who do not adhere to their twisted views, but this is one of the first reports of them making civilians harm one another.

She added: “I stood up and I whipped her. With every lash she was screaming. I withdrew my hand.

