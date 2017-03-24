Sick: ISIS Strap Suicide Vest to 7-year-old Boy

DISTURBING footage shows Iraqi security forces carefully disarming a suicide vest strapped to a young boy wearing a Chelsea football kit.

The boy, thought to be around six or seven years old, stands bewildered as an army bomb expert carefully cuts through the device’s trigger and releases him.

It is thought the child was part of a group who had fled from the besieged ISIS-held city of Mosul, in northern Iraq.

The clip, uploaded to video-sharing site LiveLeak, claims the boy to be the youngest ever suicide bomber – although that has not been verified.

Speaking to the camera, the soldier explains that the boy, thought to be called Uday, says he was sent by his uncle with instructions to target “the army”.

