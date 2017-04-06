'Sick of Fancy White People': Possible Hate Crime Charge Against NJ Woman Who Attacked Man, Vehicles

New Jersey officers arrested a suspect in a malicious wounding case at a Central Virginia gas station off Interstate 95 that left one man bloodied, and his boat and Porsche damaged.

Members of the Essex County, N.J. Sheriff’s Office, Fugitive Unit, arrested 26-year-old Angela Jones Wednesday in connection with the April 1 assault at the Carmel Church Exxon station located on Route 207, near I-95, in Caroline County.

Witnesses described seeing who they believed to be Jones, use a hammer to inflict damage to a 2016 Porsche S.U.V. and a boat being towed by the S.U.V. in the parking lot of the Exxon station.

Jones, according to officials, attacked the owner of the S.U.V. and the boat while allegedly referring to him as “rich” and “white.”

Read more