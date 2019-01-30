Sick: Virginia Dems Introduce Bill To Allow Abortion Right Before Woman is Giving Birth

Virginia House Democrats are proposing legislation that would allow abortions to be performed right up until a woman is giving birth.

The Repeal Act, introduced as HB2491, would eliminate all existing restrictions on abortion in the state of Virginia, allowing third trimester abortions to be performed if a doctor judges that the baby is a threat to the “mental or physical health” of the woman in a “substantial and irremediable” way.

During an exchange between Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax), the full horror of the legislation was slowly realized.

House Dems in VA propose legislation to allow abortions while the mother is having the baby. Whatever your views on abortion, this is straight up infanticide. Truly sick. pic.twitter.com/7X2v1oouHV — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 30, 2019

Gilbert: So how late in the third trimester would you be able to do that? Tran: It’s very unfortunate that our physician witnesses were not able to attend today. Gilbert: No, I’m talking about your bill. How late in the third trimester could a physician perform an abortion if he indicated it would impair the mental health of the woman? Tran: Or physical health. Gilbert: Okay. I’m talking about the mental health. Tran: Through the third trimester. The third trimester goes all the way up to 40 weeks. Gilbert: Okay. But to the end of the third trimester? Tran: Yep. I don’t think we have a limit in the bill. Gilbert: Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth, that she has physical signs that she is about to give birth. Would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion if she was so certified? She’s dilating. Tran: Mr. Chairman, that would be a decision that the doctor, the physician, and the woman would make at that point. Gilbert: I understand that. I’m asking if your bill allows that. Tran: My bill would allow that, yes.

Tran justified the bill by claiming existing restrictions cause “emotional distress” for “low-income women and women of color in Virginia”.

The Supreme Court also defines “health” as “emotional, psychological, familial, and the woman’s age,” meaning the notion of any kind of threat to the woman’s health posed by the baby could be applied broadly.

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) signed a similar bill into law which allows murder of unborn babies up until the moment of birth for a wide swathe of reasons.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.