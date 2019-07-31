Signs Going Up in London Telling People Not to Sh*t in the Streets

Signs are going up in London telling people not to sh*t in the streets.

A City of Westminster Clean Streets sign posted to Twitter reads, “This area is being monitored for street fouling. Anyone urinating or defecating may be subject to arrest.”

“Welcome to London. Do not shit in the street,” tweeted Old Holborn.

Public defecation used to be more of a problem in non-European countries, but it seems to have made its way here now.

The sight of feces in the streets is becoming a major problem in liberal utopias like San Francisco, and it seems it’s London’s turn for a taste of that brand of progressivism.

This seems like an appropriate place to embed the following video.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

No More Kisses From Granny? Aussie Program Tells Kids How to Avoid Physical Contact From Family

No More Kisses From Granny? Aussie Program Tells Kids How to Avoid Physical Contact From Family

World News
Comments
Australia: Sculpture of Man's Chest Banned From Art Exhibit Because it May Offend Immigrants

Australia: Sculpture of Man’s Chest Banned From Art Exhibit Because it May Offend Immigrants

World News
Comments

Beijing Orders Arabic, Muslim Symbols Taken Down

World News
comments

Crackdown Coming? China Gathers Forces On Hong Kong Border Amid Unrest

World News
comments

We Just Witnessed 3 Major Developments That Could Easily Lead To Global War

World News
comments

Comments