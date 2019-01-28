Silent Majority Speaks Up: Supermodel Reveals Herself As Trump Supporter

A supermodel for Maxim has revealed herself as a Trump supporter who worked full-time during his 2016 campaign, after years of keeping her politics secret from the modeling industry for fear of retribution.

“I decided to volunteer for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the spring of 2016. I never leaned liberal or conservative, but there was something about Trump — the way he spoke and his honesty — that had me convinced he was our next president,” Elizabeth Pipko wrote in the New York Post Sunday.

“It was clear from the start that, if I wanted to survive in modeling, I couldn’t tell anyone about my new job.”

Many colleagues and supervisors frequently complained about Trump and his “evil” supporters, which kept Pipko silent about her affiliation.

“I was terrified they would find out that I was one of the so-called evil people,” she said.

“So I lied and told people I was coaching ice skating — I was a competitive figure skater for seven years — whenever I was really hard at work in Trump Tower. When I ran into a modeling friend on my way there one day, I immediately hid my badge and said I was running errands.”

“But at every modeling job or meeting, the talk inevitably turned to Trump, and it was always high-stress,” she added.

Two years later, the 23-year-old model said her support for Trump outweighed the risks of losing her modeling career.

“But now that it’s been two years since the election, I don’t want to keep silent any longer,” she said. “Even if that means saying goodbye to modeling forever.”

Despite the constant fake news, Trump is also doing a lot of good for women, she said.

“I think Trump is great for women. He’s always promoted women to leadership positions at his real estate company and at the White House. And as for the alleged pay-offs to various women — it’s none of my business. I care about what President Trump has done and will do for my country.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury