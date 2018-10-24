Silicon Valley Dumps Money Into Beto Campaign

With less than two weeks to go until the midterm elections, employees from tech companies are pouring money into the most contentious races across the country, focusing heavily on one longshot Democratic Senate candidate in Texas: Beto O’Rourke.

Alphabet accounts for the second-highest level of contributions to O’Rourke’s campaign, behind only the University of Texas, according to the latest data from the Center for Responsive Politics. Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Dell are also among the candidate’s top 14 contributors, when totaling money from individual employees. Representatives of those companies have donated over $425,000.

O’Rourke, a congressman who’s running to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is the top recipient of employee donations from Alphabet, Apple, Dell, and IBM, and a close second for Facebook, Cisco, Amazon and Microsoft. In total, the 46-year-old Democrat’s campaign reeled in $38 million in the third quarter, compared with $12 million for Cruz.

