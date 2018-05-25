Silicon Valley Fears China's "Innovation"

Silicon Valley investors are worried that China’s tech sector will eat their lunch.

The idea came up at a Bay Area debate earlier this week when Sequoia Capital venture partner Mike Vernal posited that China will soon overtake the US in areas like artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

“The Chinese government and the Chinese tech leaders are marching in lock-step towards innovation,” he said on stage at an event hosted by The Churchill Club. “So I think there’s a real risk that in three to five years’ time, we wake up and realize that China is far ahead of the US and Silicon Valley.”

